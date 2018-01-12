Town welcome duo back from injury

Two key Horncastle Town players have returned to action ahead of the Wongers’ crunch-top-of-the-table clash with Nettleham.

Striker Michael Harness and keeper Lewis Burchnall both turned out for the reserves on Saturday after lengthy injury lay-offs.

The Wongers’ second string may have lost their Boston Saturday League Division One fixture 4-2 against JFC Seniors, but the two players both gained valuable minutes.

“It’s good to see them back, they’re both good players,” said manager Andrew Shinn.

“They might not have won the game, but it’s important they got a run out.”

Shinn said he and fellow boss Mickey Stones would have to check on the pair’s fitness before selecting the side to face the Nettles this weekend.

“We need to score more goals, it’s something we’re not doing enough of at the minute,” Shinn said.

“But we can only pick players if we think they’re ready.

“Wardy (keeper Adam Ward), has done well since he came in.

“We might have let eight in in the last two games, but it would be a lot more if it wasn’t for him.

“We’ll have to have a look at it.”

Nettleham’s 2-2 draw with Brigg Town Development Squad was one of only two Lincs League matches to go ahead on Saturday.

The point moved the Nettles up to joint top, level on 20 points with Horncastle and Ruston Sports, although they have played more games.

“It’s a top-of-the-table game now,” said Shinn.

“But it’s the same for us, we want to win it. It’s important we keep winning games to stay above the others.”

Horncastle have beaten Nettleham twice this season, 4-2 away in the league and 3-2 at home in the Supplementary Cup.

Kick off at the Wong will be at 2pm.