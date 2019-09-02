Town take positives from their Vase exit

FA Vase

Horncastle Town 0 Sherwood Colliery 2

Horncastle Town v Sherwood Colliery, FA Vase action. Jake O'Callaghan

Horncastle Town are out of the FA Vase, but manager Mickey Stones was looking to the positives.

The Wongers were beaten 2-0 by their guests from the East Midlands Counties Football League.

“We did really well, against a side who were better than us,” Stones said.

“They were probably stronger and more physical but it wasn’t the game we were expecting. We thought it would be a battle, but there was no needle in the game ad that took us by surprise.

“We struggled to break them down and didn’t have that many great chances in the game. We were wasteful in the final third.

“I just think the main difference was that this was our third game and their eighth and you could tell that in the final half hour when we were chasing the game.

“We couldn’t get that goal and, I think, at 2-1 it would have been a different game.”

A bumper crowd close to 300 turned out to watch the contest.

“That was the real positive,” Stones said.

“It was good to see so many people come out. We played attacking football so I hope they were entertained.

“It’s just a shame we couldn’t get that goal because it would have been good to hear a big crowd really getting behind us.

“Hopefully the day went well enough to convince the club to enter the competition next season.”