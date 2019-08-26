Town ‘relief’ at first win

Lincolnshire League

Lincoln United DS 2 Horncastle Town 4

Mickey Stones says it was a ‘relief’ to see Horncastle Town secure their first win of the season.

The Wongers beat Lincoln United Development 4-2 on Friday night, in a contest switched to Horncastle after the hosts’ pitch was double booked.

Andrew Bullivant, Michael Harness and player-manager Stones put the side 3-0 up at the interval.

Jamie Lewis and Oliver Bradbury gave Lincoln hope, only for Jake O’Callaghan to secure the Lincs League points.

“It felt like a relief, even if it was our second game,” Stones said.

“Everyone worked so hard in pre-season we felt we deserved more (in the 3-1 defeat to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves).

“We had six lads on holiday and one suspended. In total we were missing eight players.”

But as attention turns to Saturday’s FA Vase contest, Stones knows it was important to get that first victory.

“We needed that win to give us some confidence,” the manager added.

“We had a good crowd of 120 there, which shows there could be a place for Friday night football.”