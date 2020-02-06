Town ready for a change in fortunes against Zebras

Mickey Stones is calling on his Horncastle Town side to get back to winning ways as they travel to Brigg Town Reserves on Saturday.

A blank week in the fixture schedule this weekend gave the Wongers twice as long to smart over their 2-1 defeat at Cleethorpes Town Reserves on January 25.

But Stones is eager to get his side back on track as they continue to challenge for a top-three slot in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

“Brigg have already beaten us at our place this season.” Stones said.

“We started badly and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

The Zebras left The Wong with a 3-2 victory in November, storming into a 3-0 half time lead courtesy of Tom Wilson’s brace and a finish from Ben Cooke, in a contest where they also had Matthew Davies dismissed.

Michael Harness and Jasper Caudwell were on target for Horncastle in a contest which kick-started a mini-revival at the club.

Indeed, following that defeat to Brigg, which ended an eight-game unbeaten run, the Wongers went on another four-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming the double over rivals Wyberton, thrashing Sleaford Town Rangers 5-0 and drawing with current league leaders Hykeham Town.

Now Stones wants a similar response from his charges.

“We’ve still got a lot of games to play,” he said.

“We’re not giving up, we want to finish as high as we can, finish in the top three if we can.

“It’s a horrible feeling when you lose a game, you walk around trying to keep looking for any positives and sometimes you don’t find any.

“But football can change really quickly. The best way to get over any defeat is to come back and win, and that’s what we need to do against Brigg.

“If we can put a few good results together we’re in a good place.”