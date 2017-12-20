Town must put the work in during break

Horncastle Town’s squad can’t afford to over-indulge over Christmas if they still have their sights set on winning the Lincolnshire League title.

That is the opinion of joint-boss Mickey Stones, who believes the Wongers must learn from their festive break 12 months ago.

“We still need to put the work in,” said Stones, who will put the squad through their paces at training tonight (Wednesday), despite the table-toppers not having another game until January 6’s trip to CGB Humbertherm.

“If the lads want to win the league then they have to put themselves out there over Christmas and New Year.

“Horncastle haven’t won the Lincs League before.

“We’re in a great position, and we’re in two cup semi-finals as well.

“We really want to win the league and we can’t pass it over.”

Stones says he believes there is a hunger for success at the club, both on the pitch and in the dug-out, where the management team - which also includes Andrew Shinn, Steve Lovett and Nathan Rawdon - would love a legue title for their home-town club.

“It would be massive for us,” Stones said.

“We’re still living off our county cup win 12 years ago.

“It’s about time we had something different to shout about.”

The Wongers bosses are adamant that the side can’t afford to take their foot off the gas following last season’s steep learning curve.

The quartet’s first year in management saw the squad given a winter break, only for the side to return to action with four defeats from their next five matches.

“We gave the lads Christmas off last year and went to Lincoln Moorlands and lost,” Stones said. “We took too long to recover, we can’t let that happen again.

“We’ve got to keep working at it if we want to be successful.”