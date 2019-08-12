Town must bounce back from defeat

Mickey Stones believes his Horncastle Town squad have the ability to bounce back from their opening-day defeat.

Jasper Caudwell handed the Wongers a 10th-minute lead as the Lincs League kicked off on Saturday, only for Ryan Hollingsworth, Will Taylor and Thomas Williams to secure victory for visitors Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

“It’s important that we bounce back and get it right in the next game as we don’t want to be too far behind early in the season,” manager Stones said.

“We lost the game but we have to put that behind us now and try to put that right.”

Reflecting on the match, played in blustery conditions, Stones had few complaints about last year’s title challengers leaving The Wong with the win.

“I think it was a fair result,” he added.

“Gainsborough deserved to win the game but I do believe we could have done a lot more.

“I don’t believe we’ve ever been better prepared starting a season in my four years, every person knew what their job was.

“Maybe that was ruined a bit by the conditions.”

Caudwell’s early strike had the hosts in the ascendancy.

“We controlled the first half with the wind and scored early,” Stones said.

“But we conceded right at the end of the first half with a mistake, trying to pay it out from the back.

“You could see the confidence drain from the lads a little bit after that.

“Fair play to Gainsborough as they scored two good goals in the second half, but we missed a few chances, I suppose you could call them sitters.

“If we’d have got a second it would have made the end of the game a bit more interesting.”

Town are without a fixture this weekend but travel to face Lincoln United Development on August 24 (KO 3pm).