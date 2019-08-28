Town looking to hit the FA Vase jackpot

Sherwood Colliery may be backed by a £40 million lottery winner - but Horncastle Town will hope their rivals’ number is up when they meet in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The Wongers have been drawn at home to the East Midlands Counties Football League outfit, whose chairman Gareth Bull - who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot - will land his helicopter on the adjacent training pitch ahead of kick off.

Town may not arrive at matches in such eyecatching style, but when the whistle blows manager Mickey Stones hopes his side can get one over the Wood.

“It’s a huge game for us. We would have preferred a couple more games,” admitted Stones, whose side go into the contest on the back of just two Lincs League matches.

“We’re trying to instill a new attacking style of play this season and we’ve only played two games, so we’re not quite there at the minute.

“I think we’ll have to be a bit cleverer.”

Stones has every confidence his side can match their guests this Saturday.

“I think, technically, we’re as good as a step six side,” he said.

“But the big difference between our level and higher teams is organisation.

“We need to be at each other, constantly talking, organising and staying focused.”

And Stones has also called on the town to get behind the team.

FA Vase rules stipulate an admission fee must be charged, with Town asking for the lowest amount allowed - £4 (£1 concessions).

“It would be great to get a good crowd and the town behind us,” the manager added.

“We’ve been the best-supported team in the Lincs League for a few years. But we’d love to get more people in to support us.

“I don’t think you’d get better value for a football game in Lincolnshire.”