Town look to pull clear of Borough

Horncastle Town have the chance to pull away from the Lincs League’s bottom two on Saturday when they travel to face Grismby Borough Reserves.

After beginning 2019 by booking their place in the semi-finals of the Lincs Junior Cup and Challenge Cup - including Saturday’s thrilling shootout victory against Nettleham - the Wongers will now be targeting three much-needed points.

Horncastle sit 10th in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincs League, level on points with Borough, despite having played four games fewer.

Both teams are four points ahead of basement team Louth Town.

Grimsby are without a win in their past four matches, their last success being a 3-2 victory over Lincoln United Development Side on December 1.

But prior to that they mustered one draw and four defeats in their previous five home contests, conceding 21 times in all nine home games so far this campaign.

In contrast, Mickey Stones’s side travel brimming with confidence, unbeaten in their last four.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Kick off at the Lucarlys Sports Ground will be at 2pm.