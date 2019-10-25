Town go in search of a second semi spot

Horncastle Town are looking to book their place in a second cup semi-final in the space of 10 days.

The Wongers host Lincoln United Development on Saturday, with the winners moving into the final four of the Supplementary Cup.

Andrew Bullivant’s hat-trick helped Town progress into the Challenge Cup’s semis last Wednesday, now manager Mickey Stones wants more of the same.

“We’ll be raring to go Saturday,” he said.

“It’s a chance to get into a second semi-final.

“It’s important to keep momentum going. We don’t want any Saturday’s off.

“Good cup runs are also important for the club.”

Goals from Michael Harness, Stones, Bullivant and Jake O’Callaghan saw the Wongers secure a Lincs League victory over the Whites in August, an away fixture which was switched to The Wong.

“They’re a young side,” Stones added of Lincoln.

“They’re beatable. I don’t mean that disrespectfully, but we have already beaten them this season.

“We want to get over the disappointment of Saturday (a 3-3 league draw at Louth) and we’ll be ready.”

Stones challenged his side to win all four of their October fixtures, but despite the weekend’s draw, they remain unbeaten with three victories also recorded.

A change in tactics has seen Horncastle take a more attacking approach this season.

“We’ve tweaked it but we’re already scoring a lot more goals than we did (at this stage) last season,” Stones continued. “That means we’ve conceded a few more as well. That’s something we’ll look at sorting out as the season progresses.

“But that’s what happens when you start playing a different way. I think the lads are enjoying it a lot more.”

The Wongers will also be in cup action on November 2 when they host market rasen Town in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.