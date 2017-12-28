There’s still room for improvement - Stones

Horncastle Town may sit top of the Lincs League, but boss Mickey Stones says the side isn’t the finished article yet.

The joint-manager was quick to look to the positives from the first half of a campaign which has seen the Wongers top the table and reach two cup semi-finals.

However, he made it clear that it will take a lot more hard work to turn a promising start into a trophy-winning season.

“There have been a lot of positives, but there is still room for improvement,” Stones told The News.

“We’ve lost a couple of games which we aren’t happy about, but the positive thing is that we’ve been competing in them.

“It can be frustrating because we know - footballing-wise - we have the ability.

“We know we’re good enough but sometimes we haven’t quite had that nouse at the right time.

“We need to get a little bit wiser and I think we could have a good season.”

As long as there are three trophies to play for - the Lincs League, Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup - Stones says Town will give everything they can to be successful and give their supporters something to cheer.

“We want to win everything we can,” he added.

“We’ve got great support.

“We know we’re lucky to have that, but the fans do love a good day out.

“So, hopefully we can thank them by giving them one or two in the cup finals.”

Horncastle will resume their season when they travel to CGB Humbertherm on January 6.