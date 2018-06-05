The Players’ Player trophy in safe hands

Keeper Lewis Burchnall got the nod from the dressing room as he collected the Players’ Player award at Horncastle Town’s presentation evening.

Ben Fidling left with two trophies after being named the Supporters’ Player and Managers’ Player of the Year.

The Lincolnshire League side’s Most Improved Player title was shared between Andrew Bullivant and Luke Blondel.

The Reserves, who compete in the Boston Saturday League, saw Steve Puckering collect the Manager’s Player award.

Jack Baxter was the Players’ Player and Jamie Riddel the Most Improved.

Scott Maplethorpe was named the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Paul Cox scooped two trophies as the under 18s dished out their awards.

He was named Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player.

Joe Shaw was Most Improved and Oliver Clark got the nod from the dug-out as he was named Manager’s Player.