Stones sets Wongers two targets for hectic month

Mickey Stones has set his Horncastle Town side two targets for October - to win and keep on improving.

The Wongers boss wants his squad to complete the month with five straight victories.

Town got off to a flying start with a 6-1 county cup win over College Wanderers at the weekend.

And next up is the trip to Eslaforde Park to face Lincs League rivals Sleaford Town Rangers on Saturday.

“We won’t be taking it easy,” Stones said of the game.

“The reports we had back from the (Lincs League) rep squad game at Sleaford was that the Sleaford pitch isn’t great at the moment, and that can be a leveller.

“But we set the lads two targets in October - to win every game and to keep improving.

“We want the lads to give 100 per cent to the end, be ruthless and don’t ease off.

“We’ve got a tough November so we want to be going into those games flying.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.