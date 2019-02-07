Stones sets Wongers top-four challenge

Horncastle Town still have hopes of climbing into the Lincs League’s top four.

Manager Mickey Stones believes that the Wongers’s recent return to form should give his side the confidence to climb up the table.

Town return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday as they travel to Lincoln Moorlands Railway.

“We’ve been playing like a top-four side and we want to keep that going,” Stones told The News.

“Finishing in the top four is still our aim, but that’s down to how we play.”

Stones added that the club’s pride had taken a kick as they dropped to the lower reaches of the table, and says there is a desire amongst the squad to get back up there, close to the summit.

“Of course there is,” he added.

“We finished third the last two seasons and we want to progress and beat that.

“We’ll do everything we can to finish as high as possible.

“We’re not happy being down near the bottom.

“We feel we’re good enough to be a top-four side.”

The Wongers began the season with a draw at Brigg and victory at Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, two of this season’s pacesetters.

But a run of one win and a solitary draw from six league games - hampered when the 13-0 victory over Spalding United’s second string was chalked off when the Tulips dropped out of the league - proved costly.

“It’s frustrating as we didn’t have a good start and could have done better in the first half of the season,” Stones added.

But results have been much improved since December, with the Wongers now looking to prove a point at Moorlands Sports Ground (KO 3pm).

Railway secured a 4-1 win at The Wong in September, goals from Sean Cann (two), Josh Raby and Robert Smith doing the damage.

Michael Harness replied for Town.