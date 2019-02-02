Stones praises ‘professional performance’ as Horncastle Town book place in county cup final against nine-man Tetney

Horncastle Town booked their place in the final of the Mason Bros Lincs Senior Cup after overcoming nine-man Tetney Rovers.

Andrew Bullivant and Jac Wright netted the vital goals against a resilient Rovers side, taking the Wongers a huge step closer to their pre-season mission of lifting the county cup.

“It was a good professional performance in difficult conditions,” manager Mickey Stones said.

“The game should really have been called off but we told the lads to keep their heads and we’d win the game.

“They had two sent off late on and we didn’t retaliate.”

Stones also praised the support who made the trip to Fulstow to cheer on the side.

He added: “We would like to thank the support.

“We had over 50 fans following and it helped when we needed them.”