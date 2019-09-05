Stones hopes familiarity can breed success for Wongers

Mickey Stones believes that familiarity will breed success.

Horncastle Town return to Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday as they host Nettleham (KO 3pm) in the first of three consecutive games at The Wong.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway will arrive next Wednesday with Cleethorpes Reserves the visitors on September 14.

And for Stones, he hopes these contests will see his squad begin to fulfil their potential.

“We had seven on the bench for the FA Vase (defeat to Sherwood Colliery on Saturday), but we still had three away,” he said.

“We’re hoping for these games we’ll have everyone available. If we have our strongest team available we can realise how good we actually are.

“And with players who can come off the bench and change games, it makes everyone work harder to keep their place ad the team gets that winning mentality.”

Seventh-placed Nettleham sit a place above the Wongers in the table, although both sides have three points and the Nettles have played one extra game.

“We need to take the positives from the FA Vase into this game,” Stones added.

“Nettleham are a similar side to us and we always have good games against them.

“But it’s important that we start picking up points.”