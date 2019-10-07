Stones hails ‘comprehensive victory’ as Horncastle Town hit six in county cup

Horncastle Town eased into round two of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup with a 6-1 victory over College Wanderers.

Jasper Caudwell netted twice for the Wongers, last year’s beaten finalists, while Michael Harness, Ben Fidling, Steve Brown and Jonathan Timmins also got in on the act against the Scunthorpe League side.

“It was a comprehensive result,” said Town boss Mickey Stones.

“They weren’t as strong as we expected them to be. We did a bit of research, speaking to teams in their league, and they weren’t quite as strong as we thought.

“But it’s only their third game of the season, and that’s a big difference.

“It was a good performance and we played how we wanted to play - good attacking football.

“We chucked everything at them and scored good goals.”

Stones was particularly pleased to see Harness and Fidling on the scoresheet.

He added: “It was great to see both score.

“Michael’s been playing really well, working harder than he has previously. But that’s taken away from his goals, so it was good to see him score.

“Fids is still getting back to his best after breaking his ankle playing for Skegness Town a year ago.

“He won’t mind me saying he’s not back to his best yet.

“He’s still a yard of pace off, but it takes time to come back from injury and he’s been a very important player for us.”