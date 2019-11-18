Stones ‘delighted’ as Town hold leaders

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 2 Hykeham Town 2

Mickey Stones was ‘delighted’ with his Horncastle Town side as they held Lincs League highfliers Hykeham to a draw.

Sidnei Costa gave Hykeham, still unbeaten this season after 14 contests, a fifth-minute lead.

But Steve Brown levelled two minutes later, getting the final touch from a Wongers set piece.

The hosts took the lead in the 18th minute as Andrew Bullivant’s corner found the net, Michael Harness claiming the final touch.

But it was 2-2 before the break as Kieran Helsdown levelled for the away side.

Helsdown received his marching orders in the second half for an elbow on Ben Fidling, spotted by the referee’s assistant, but there were no further goals.

“We said before the game we’d be happy with a draw. I’m delighted with that,” Stones said.

“At the end we were left wondering whether we could have won it.

“They had a man sent off and at the end of the game we had a strong shout for a penalty turned down.”

The result means Horncastle have lost just one of their past 10 fixtures, while the point was enough for Hykeham to go top after edging past Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, who were in front on goal difference.

“It was a fantastic result against a really good side,” the manager added.

“They have aspirations of playing higher next season and they’re already good enough to play step five in my opinion.”

Horncastle are without a fixture this weekend.