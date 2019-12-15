Stones ‘delighted’ as Town end Colts’ unbeaten start

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 1 Wyberton 0

Horncastle Town moved up to fourth in the Lincs League as they ended Wyberton’s unbeaten start to the season.

Jasper Caudwell scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, given for a foul on Steve Brown following a corner.

“We’re delighted with the result, especially in the conditions,” said manager Mickey Stones.

“It’s probably the worst The Wong has been all winter with the wet weather, it’s taken a real hammering in the last few months.

“The pitch cut up as soon as we started and it became a real battle.

“Our penalty was about the only shot we had on target, there weren’t many chances.”

The Wongers were expecting a physical battle and Nathan Rawdon set the tone for the younger players in the home dressing room early on, collecting a booking in the first minute.

“I was happy with how the lads stood up to their physical attributes,” Stones added.

“There’s been a bit of needle between the clubs for a few years, it’s a friendly rivalry but one the lads have always wanted to win.”