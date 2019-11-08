Stones challeges Horncastle Town to extend unbeaten run against Brigg

Mickey Stones has challenged his Horncastle Town side to keep on extending their unbeaten run.

The Wongers are currently on an eight-game streak without defeat, recording seven wins and a draw and bagging 34 goals.

That 3-2 defeat to Lincoln Moorlands Railway on September 11 feels like a long time ago for Town, and now Stones is hoping to make it a distant memory.

“Getting on an unbeaten run is a difficult thing to do,” he said.

“But when you’re on one you don’t want it to stop.

“You want to keep it going for as long as possible.”

Next up for Horncastle are Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League rivals Brigg Town Reserves this Saturday.

With the Brigg first team earning promotion to the NCEL Division One at the end of last season, Stones expects this Zebras squad to have a different look to the one they met in the previous campaign.

“A lot of the players from last season are still with the first team,” he added.

“I think they’re a younger side this season.

“They’ve had mixed results and we want to keep our run going.”

Brigg sit eighth in the table with two wins and two draws from their nine league matches.

The Wongers are currently fifth with an extra six points on the board, having played one game fewer.

“We’re at home again, where we’ve been doing well so far this season,” Stones continued.

“We’ve got (second-place) Hykeham after that.

“It will give us a boost if we can go into that game still unbeaten.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.