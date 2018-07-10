Skegness Town and Horncastle Town to meet in friendly tonight

Skegness Town and Horncastle Town will meet in a pre-season friendly this evening.

Saturday’s four-team tournament at the Vertigo Stadium was postponed due to England’s World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden.

However, the Lilywhites and Wongers, two of the teams involved, decided to meet one this evening.

The two sides have long been Lincs League rivals, but Skegness go into the contest a higher-league side now following their promotion to the Northern Counties East League.

Kick off at the Vertigo Stadium will be at 7.30pm.