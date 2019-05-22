Silverware success for Horncastle U9s

It has been a fine season for the table-topping Horncastle Town under nines team, who also won silverware in the Onyx Trophies Plate competition.

The Lincs Youth League side were presented with their trophy at a ceremony organised by Lincs FA at Newark Showground on Sunday.

This is a great achievement for the youngsters who were formed as an under eights team last season with only two weeks’s notice.

Head coach Lee Nickless said: “I can remember last season when the players played their first matches.

“It was really tough going for them, and we were getting beaten most weeks.”

However, he praised the courage and determination of his youngsters to improve themselves.

“All of them have been fantastic. We have great fun when playing our football, and we create a family-friendly atmosphere, but the players are all very keen to work hard and learn,” he added.

This year the team scored more than 160 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions.

Also, at the club’s own annual Spring Tournament, they entered two sides which finished as winners and runners-up.

The team are looking forward to competing at Under 10 level next season.

The coaching staff are keen to encourage more local children to join their set-up for the season ahead, with the hope of running two teams.

The team trains at 8.30am at The Wong on Saturday mornings. Further details are available from Lee Nickless on 07958 918 872.