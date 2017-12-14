Shinn is hoping for a Christmas cracker

Horncastle Town are preparing to host Ruston Sports - knowing that victory will see them spend Christmas on top of the tree.

The Wongers curently sit a point clear of Grimsby Borough Academy at the summit of the Lincolnshire League.

And victory over Rustons this weekend would guarantee the side entered the winter break in first place, nicely rounding off a successful start to the campaign, which has also seen Town book their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup.

“We want to end the year on a bit of a high.

“Being top would be nice,” joint boss Andrew Shinn told The News.

However, he is demanding his side tighten up at the back after conceding nine goals in their past four contests.

“We need to start defending better,” he added.

“We can’t afford to keep conceding goals if we want to win things.”

Rustons will prove a stern test this weekend.

After being handed an additional three points from their defeat to Borough, who fielded an ineligible player, Rustons now sit fourth in the table.

And victory at the Wong could see them draw level on points with Horncastle.

Town and their upcoming opposition have met twice already this season, both at the Ruston Sports and Social Club.

The Lincoln-based side were the first to defeat the Wongers this campaign, knocking them out of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup with a 2-1 success.

The opponents then played ouit a 3-3 draw in the Supplementary Cup, with Horncastle progressing 4-1 on penalties.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

After this match, Town will return to league action on January 13 when they host Nettleham.