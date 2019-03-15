Rustons return! Horncastle Town ready to face Sports for second time in three weeks

Horncastle Town are preparing to meet Ruston Sports for the second time in three weeks - and Mickey Stones is urging his squad to give themselves a confidence boost ahead of their cup semi-final.

February’s 2-1 home defeat was the first time the two sides - title rivals for much of the previous Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign - met this term.

“It’s a strange season. We played them four times last season, but I was joking with their manager that we had to wait until February to see him this year,” manager Stones told The News.

“It’s not always ideal to play a team so quickly again as you might have players injured or suspended. But I don’t really mind it this time.

“The last game was only a few weeks ago, so we know what we can put right and try to do better this time.”

While the Wongers are eager to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at basement side Louth Town, victory could also give their hopes of climbing the table a helping hand.

Rustons sit fourth, five places and eight points ahead of Town, who have three games in hand.

Stones also wants his side to put in a good performance ahead of next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Lincoln United Developments Squad.

“Confidence is a big thing for us right now, but we want to do well as the next game’s the semi-final,” Stones added.

“It’s always a tough game against Rustons. A bit of a battle.”

Kick off at Newark Road will be at 3pm.