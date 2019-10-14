‘Professional attitude’ pleases Wongers boss

Lincs League

Sleaford Town Rangers 0 Horncastle Town 3

Horncastle Town’s ‘professional attitude’ pleased manager Mickey Stones as they left Eslaforde Park with three points.

Teenager Jonathan Timmins handed the away side a 38th-minute lead at Sleaford Town Rangers before Ben Fidling and Luke Blondel completed the scoring in the final 15 minutes.

“It was a satisfying win,” Stones told The News.

“We didn’t get the second goal until late in the second half, and at 1-0 they’ve always got a chance. It was a difficult surface which didn’t help our style of football.

“But the did a professional job and their attituides were spot on.”

Fidling scored his second goal in as many games as he continues he return from injury.

“It was a fantastic goal, he blasted it into the top corner,” Stones added.

“It’s great to have him back, he makes a real difference.”

The manager also had plenty of positives to say about his other goalscorers.

“Luke and Jasper Caudwell have been battling for that striker’s role and we’ve told Luke we want more goals from him, so we’re really happy for him,” he continued.

“(Timmins) came to us as a sriker. He’s only 17 but he’s probably been our player of the season so far.

“We’ve converted him into a left back but he’s so strong going forward, he just gets his head down and goes.”