Woodhall Spa United booked their place in the final of the Challenge Cup following a 3-1 win at Park United on Saturday.

They will now face Kirton Town in the final.

Park Utd (blue) v Woodhall (red). Dan Huskisson (blue), Sam Brader (red).

David Dawson was at Tattershall Road to capture the action...

Park Utd (blue) v Woodhall (red). Dan Huskisson (blue), Jack Draper (red).

Park Utd (blue) v Woodhall (red). Craig Mountain (blue), Jack Draper (red).

Park Utd (blue) v Woodhall (red). Ryan Huskisson (blue), Jack Draper (red).

Park Utd (blue) v Woodhall (red). Jordan Brader (blue), Tom McKenzie (red).