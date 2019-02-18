PHOTO GALLERY: Mareham United 0 Wyberton A 2

Wyberton A came out on top as they travelled to Mareham United in Division Three of the Boston Saturday League.

They left with a 2-0 victory.

Mareham (blue) v Wyberton (yellow). Connor Treston (blue), Arron Bailey (yellow)

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Mareham (blue) v Wyberton (yellow). Chris Jones (blue), Kai Skinner (yellow)

Mareham (blue) v Wyberton (yellow). Rob Mason (blue), Arron Bailey and Ellis Bailey (yellow)

Mareham (blue) v Wyberton (yellow). Chris Jones (blue), James Stubbs (yellow)

Mareham (blue) v Wyberton (yellow). Rob Mason (blue), Reece Martin (yellow)