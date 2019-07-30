PHOTO GALLERY: John Rawdon Memorial Trophy - Horncastle Town 2 Boston United 3

Horncastle Town hosted Boston United’s youth team in the annual John Rawdon Memorial Trophy on Friday night.

The match honours former Wongers manager and ex-Pilgrims reserve team player John. Boston ran out 3-2 winners as goals from Luke Blondel and Jake O’Callaghan were cancelled out by Harry Cranfield, Henry Beedham and Ben Johnson. Russell Dossett captured the action...

Horncastle Town 2 Boston United 3. Photos: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

