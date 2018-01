Horncastle Town Reserves secured a derby win on Saturday.

They beat rivals Woodhall Spa United 5-2 at The Wong.

Horncastle Reserves (red) v Woodhall Spa (blue). Max Gowshall (red), Cameron Robertson (blue).

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Horncastle Reserves (red) v Woodhall Spa (blue). Dan Nixon (red), Blake Kenneally-Forrester (blue).