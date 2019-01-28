PHOTO GALLERY: Horncastle Town 3 Immingham Town 0

Horncastle Town came out on top as they hosted Lincs League rivals Immingham on Saturday.

Andrew Bullivant scored twice and Luke Blondel was also on target in a 3-0 win.

Scott Lowman. Horncastle v Immingham action. Photo: John Aron.

John Aron was there to capture the action...

