Caythorpe left Coningsby with a 6-1 win on Saturday.

The two sides met in the Boston Saturday League’s Division Two.

Coningsby Res (red) v Caythorpe (orange). Brandon Rylett (red), Kenny Miles (orange).

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

