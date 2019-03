PHOTO GALLERY: Coningbsy Reserves 3 Holbeach Bank 2

Coningbsy Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 3-2 on Saturday.

The two sides met in the Workforce Unlimited Division Two.

Coningsby Res (red) v Holbeach Bank. Dan Nixon

David Dawson captured the action...

Coningsby Res (red) v Holbeach Bank. Danny Cottingham

Coningsby Res (red) v Holbeach Bank. Chris Symons

Coningsby Res (red) v Holbeach Bank. Dan Cooper