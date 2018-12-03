PHOTO GALLERY: Benington 1 Horncastle Town 2 Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Colin Cheer (blue), Luke Blondel (red). Lincs League Horncastle Town edged past Benington in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday. The Boston League side gave a good account of themselves in this third-round tie but Jac Wright and Luke Blondel were the matchwinners. Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Ryan Lawson (blue), Scott Lowman (red). David Dawson was there to capture the action... Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Ryan Lawson (blue), Richard Jackson (red). Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Ryan Lawson (blue), Richard Jackson (red). Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Gavin Bell (blue), George Leverton. Benington (blue) v Horncastle Town (red). Jonathan Cheer (blue), Jac Wright (red). Flashes of quality earn the Wongers county cup win BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up