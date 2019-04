Park United and Skegness Town A will meet in the Challenge Cup final this evening.

The two sides will meet in the showpiece event at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium.

S. Fisher will officiate, assisted by J. Hudson, M. Baxter and C. Forbes.

Kick off will be at 7pm.

Tomorrow’s Kirton Cup semi-final sees Fosdyke face Pointon.

D. Bierley will officiate at Graves Park (KO 6.15pm).