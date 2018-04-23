Papworth strike hands Wongers the Supplementary Cup

Liam Papworth’s first-half strike secured the Supplementary Cup for Horncastle Town.

The Wongers beat opponents Grimsby Borough Academy 1-0 at Sleaford’s Eslaforde Park on Friday night, making it two trophies in two seasons for the club.

Attention now turns to this Friday’s Challenge Cup final against Immingham Town, but joint-manager Mickey Stones was full of praise for his squad.

“It’s a great achievement. We’re delighted to win it,” he told The News.

“We’ve been playing well since the turn of the year and really made good progress. Everyone at the club’s enjoying it.

“It wasn’t a great game and the pitch didn’t help, but we scored and defended well.

“We’ve kept six clean sheets in our last 12 games and been unbeaten in that time.

“It was a professional performance and I didn’t think they really had a serious threat on our goal.”

Papworth struck midway through the opening 45, volleying home from the edge of the Borough penalty area.

“I’m really pleased for Paps,” Stones added.

“He had a tough decision at the start of the season, whether to join us or Skegness.

“But he’s a fantastic player who also gives us a lot of discipline as well.”