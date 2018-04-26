Now for the double! Horncastle Town eye a cup double

Horncastle Town are the Supplementary Cup champions - but boss Mickey Stones says it’s only a job half done.

The Wongers will face Immingham Town in the Challenge Cup final on Friday, and the club have their hearts set on completing the double.

“It was great to win the Supplementary Cup and we enjoyed the night, but attention turned to the Challenge Cup straight away,” Stones said following his team’s 1-0 win over Grimsby Borough Academy.

“We’ll enjoy this trophy, definitely. But we want to end the season on a high by winning another cup final.”

Town thrashed Immingham 9-1 in their recent Lincs League meeting at The Wong.

But Stones expects a different test when they meet at Brigg Town on Friday (KO 7.30pm).

“It won’t be anything like that again,” he said.

“Cup finals affect people differently. Sometimes things are a bit more nervy.

“We expect them to have their strongest team out and it will be tough.

“But I believe that if we can play the way we have been doing then we can win it.”

Liam Papworth’s first-half strike secured the Supplementary Cup as Eslaforde Park on Friday, making it two trophies in two seasons for the club.

Attention now turns to this Friday’s Challenge Cup final against Immingham Town, but joint-manager Mickey Stones was full of praise for his squad.

“It’s a great achievement. We’re delighted to win it,” he told The News. “We’ve been playing well since the turn of the year and really made good progress. Everyone at the club’s enjoying it.

“It wasn’t a great game and the pitch didn’t help, but we scored and defended well.

“We’ve kept six clean sheets in our last 12 games and been unbeaten in that time.

“It was a professional performance and I didn’t think they really had a serious threat on our goal.”

Papworth struck midway through the opening 45, volleying home from 18 yards out.