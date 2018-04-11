No pressure! Stones tells Town to go for it

The pressure if off Horncastle Town as they head to Skegness for tonight’s East Lindsey derby.

That is the view of joint-boss Mickey Stones as the Wongers and Lilywhites clash at the Vertigo Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm).

The stakes are high as both sides still have a chance of leapfrogging Lincolnshire League leaders Ruston Sports, who host Sleaford Sports Amateurs this evening.

But the Wongers would still need results elsewhere to go their way to win the league, while Skegness Town can still retain the title if they win their remaining matches.

“We go there with no pressure, knowing we’re not favourites to win the league,” Stones told The News.

“We can relax and play our game. The pressure’s not on us.”

Stones was keen to reiterate that his team must stick to their gameplan after recently watching Wyberton beaten 5-1 on the east coast.

“The fact they’re unbeaten at home does give you an incentive,” he said.

“But we can’t fall into the trap.

“I watched Wyberton play there a few weeks ago and they started playing a passing game on the nice, big pitch under the lights.

“Skeg let them pass the ball about, nicked it off them and scored a few goals.

“We need to play our game and not get sucked in.”

An action-packed week for the Wongers will be completed with two further league matches - at home to Immingham Town on Saturday (KO 3pm) and away at Louth Town on Monday (KO 6.30pm).