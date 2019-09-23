Mickey Stones labelled his Horncastle Town side ‘terrible’ - but a penalty save and late goal secured three points at Grimsby Borough Reserves

Mickey Stones admitted Horncastle Town didn’t deserve anything from Saturday’s ‘terrible’ performance at Grimsby Borough Reserves - but he’ll happily claim the three points.

Substitute Jasper Caudwell netted the only goal of the game in the 88th minute after keeper Lewis Burchnall had given the Wongers hope with a penalty save.

Jasper Caudwell.

“It was lucky. We didn’t deserve to get anything from that game, we really didn’t,” said Town manager Stones following Saturday’s win at Humberston.

“We were terrible from start to finish, we just couldn’t keep the ball.

“We had no shape, weren’t recovering the ball back well and didn’t create anything.”

While Stones was unhappy with the overall performance, he praised his players for keeping themselves in the contest before Caudwell’s winner.

“There were three moments of quality,” Stones said.

“Lewy made two great saves, one from open play and another from a penalty.

“And then there was the goal which Jasper scored at the end. It was a really good finish.

“We were tearing our hair out watching it. But as the game wore on and they weren’t taking their chances we started to feel one chance would win in for us.

“It wasn’t a good performance but we knew we had the quality to take a chance if it came our way.”

Borough Reserves began their season with four straight wins before last weekend’s 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Hykeham.

The Wongers’ victory follows on from the previous Saturday when two goals in the final few minutes saw them turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win against Cleethorpes Town Reserves.

“Maybe we deserve a bit of luck. That’s two games in a row when we’ve won it with pretty much the last kick,” Stones added.

“But I can’t see how they lost 9-0 to Hykeham.”

There are no fixtures this weekend due to the Lincolnshire League Representative side being in action.