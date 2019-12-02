Mickey Stones 'delighted' with Horncastle Town's county cup progression

Lincs Junior Cup

Horncastle Town 3 Benington 2

Horncastle Town have booked their place in the Lincs Junior Cup's last eight.

They moved into the quarter-finals following Saturday's 3-2 win over Boston League Benington, who they edged past on their way to the final last season.

The visitors took the lead at The Wong, only for Nadir Boulaid to level before the interval.

Ben Fidling and Scott Lowman made it 3-1 before the away side added a second consolation at the death.

"We're delighted with the result, into the quarter-finals of the county cup," said manager Mickey Stones.

"The performance wasn't as straightforward as we'd have liked, but in the end we did enough.

"We played them last season and it took two quality goals to win the game, and we wanted to use this as a test to see how far we've progressed.

"But they made it hard for us and put us under pressure."

Stones conceded that matchwinner Lowman may well have been sent off for a last-man foul before he netted the Wongers' third.

However, he believed his side deserved the victory.

"We missed some chances in the second half but scored enough to go through," he added.