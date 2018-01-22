Lincs League rep side beaten in extra time

The Lincolnshire League representative side saw a 2-0 lead slip as they were knocked out of the Inter League Cup on Saturday.

Despite leading 2-0 at half-time, the Lincolnshire side were knocked out when Staffordshire staged a last-ditch fightback to take the game into extra time, eventually winning 5-2.

Skegness Town’s Luke Rayner-Mistry grabbed the first for the home side when his cross-cum-shot was dummied at the near post by Immingham’s Gary Nimmo to deceive the visiting keeper.

Nimmo added a second three minutes before the break when he latched onto a through ball from Alex Mackinder and fired past the keeper.