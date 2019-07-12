Lincs League cup draws made

Horncastle Town are through to the quarter-finals of both Lincolnshire League cup competitions without kicking a ball.

The Wongers received byes in the Challenge Cup and Supplementary Cup when the first round draws were made at the league’s annual meeting.

Challenge Cup holders Lincoln United Development have been drawn away to Louth Town in Round One, while Lincoln Moorlands Railway begin their defence of the Supplementary Cup by hosting Brigg Town Reserves at Newark Road on September 14.

The full draws are:

Challenge Cup - Nettleham v Brigg Town Reserves; Louth Town v Lincoln United Development Squad; Wyberton v Immingham Town; Hykeham Town v Ruston Sports; Gainsborough Trinity Reserves v Lincoln Moorlands Railway; Sleaford Town Rangers v Cleethorpes Town Reserves. Byes - Grimsby Borough Reserves and Horncastle Town.

Supplementary Cup - Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Brigg Town Reserves; Louth Town v Sleaford Town Rangers; Wyberton v Nettleham; Immingham Town v Cleethorpes Town Reserves; Hykeham Town v Grimsby Borough Reserves; Lincoln United Development Squad v Ruston Sports. Byes - Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and Horncastle Town.