Skegness Town and Horncastle Town played out a 1-1 draw as both sides got their pre-season schedules underway last night.

Alex Nichols was on target for the Lilywhites at the Vertigo Stadium, while Max Gowshall netted for the Wongers.

Skegness will host Holbeach United at the Vertigo on Saturday (KO 3pm) while Horncastle return to action when they host Pinchbeck United on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).