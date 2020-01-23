Let’s go on a run

Mickey Stones is challenging his Horncastle Town side to put together a winning run as the Wongers bid to climb the Lincs League table.

After claiming back-to-back victories against Wyberton and Sleaford Town Rangers, Stones is calling on his side to continue building momentum as they travel to face Cleethorpes Town Reserves on Saturday.

“Cleethorpes had a good start to the season, but they’ve dipped alittle bit,” Stones (pictured) told The News.

“They’ve got three wins from their last eight, but it’ll still be a difficult place for us to go.

“We’ve won our last two games since losing the county cup game (to Nettleham) and it’s been a good way to bounce back.

“Now we want to go on another good run.”

Leaders Hykeham Town, plus Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and Lincoln Moorlands, currently sit above the Wongers in the table.

“We have to be happy with where we are in the table,” Stones said.

“They’re three teams who all want to go up and it’s important for us to stay around there, hopefully finish above one of them, to show we’re also good enough to go up.

“We’ve got them all left to play this season and I believe we’re good enough to win at least one of those games.”

Town will travel to Cleethorpes and Brigg Reserves before hosting Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Those contests will be followed by a trip to leaders Hykeham and contests against Louth Town and Lincoln United Development.

“We’ve spoken about putting a run together,” Stones added.

“It’s something we do well. If we can stay unbeaten until the Hykeham game and get something from that then the couple of games after that are ones we feel could be winnable as well.”

Kick off at the Linden Club on Saturday will be at 2pm.