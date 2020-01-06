‘Lessons learnt’ as Wongers exit cup

Horncastle Town’s hopes of lifting the Lincolnshire Junior Cup were ended at Nettleham on Saturday.

The Wongers’ Lincs League rivals won 4-1 to book their place in the final four of the competition.

Callum Gray opened the scoring before Eddie Davies added a second in the 36th minute.

Scott Lowman pulled one back for Town but the Nettles added to their tally through Davies - who was shown a red card with five minutes left - and Charlie Hinchcliffe, who put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

“It was the first half that cost us,” said Wongers boss Mickey Stones.

“It’s a difficult pitch at Nettleham, it’s so big.

“We tried playing our passing game but we couldn’t get a grip on the game.

“The surface isn’t great and we couldn’t get the ball out of our half.

“In the second half we went more direct. We got one back but they scored two late on on the counter when we were pushing for the equaliser.

“It’s a big lesson learnt.”

Horncastle - last year’s county cup finalists - felt they had prepared well for their first game since December 14.

“We traied three times over Christmas,” Stones added.

“We wanted to make sure we were fit and ready.

“It was a frustrating performance and it’s frustrating we’re out of the competition, as we wanted to do well in it.”