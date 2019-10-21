Late leveller sees Horncastle Town make a point at Louth

Lincs League

Louth Town 3 Horncastle Town 3

Player-manager Mickey Stones grabbed a last-gasp leveller as Horncastle Town drew 3-3 at Louth Town on Saturday.

Luke Blondel had given the Wongers a 2-0 interval lead, only for the hosts to appear to have claimed victory in this Lincs League contest with a second-half fightback.

"We knew it was going to be difficult going there on Saturday," said Stones, whose side had beaten Louth 3-2 in the Challenge Cup on Wednesday evening.

"We've had a really bad run of results there. It's a narrow pitch and our strength is playing with width.

"We were disappointed really as we controlled the first half, going in 2-0 up.

"But they scored three goals and we needed a late equaliser to get something from the game.

"Perhaps we underestimated them a bit at half time, but getting the equaliser was a positive.

"They looked the more disappointed at full time, they did really well to get back in the game."

Blondel responded to Stones' call to chip in with more goals with a first-half brace, which is keeping the manager on the bench.

"Luke did brilliant first half, everything we asked of him he did," Stones continued.

"He scored one from out the box and another from close range.

"To be honest, I'm desperate to start. But I told the lads that if they're playing well and scoring they keep their places.

"I didn't expect to play, but when we started struggling I rushed to get my kit on, came on and luckily we scored."