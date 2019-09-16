Late fightback seals victory for Wongers

Horncastle Town secured a dramatic last-gasp victory over Cleethorpes Town Reserves on Saturday.

Luke Blondel netted an 87th-minute equaliser and Scott Lowman secured the three points in injury time as The Wongers came from behind to win 4-3.

Player-manager Mickey Stones scored twice at The Wong in his first start in four-and-a-half years.

“We kept going until the end, which was the pleasing thing,” Stones said.

“Against Moorlands (last Wednesday’s defeat) we got back to 3-2 with about 20 minutes to go but didn’t really have a go at them after that.

“We spoke about not giving in until the end before Saturday’s game, and the lads did that and won it.”

While Town secured three vital Lincs League points, Stones - who also found the net in the 4-2 victory at Lincoln United Development earlier this season - hopes he can put his injury woes behind him.

“For me, personally, it was nice to start and score,” added the manager, who has had a long-term ACL problem.

“It’s nice to look at the Lincs League top scorers list and let the lads know I’m the club’s leading scorer.

“Hopefully, it’ll make them want to get ahead of me.

“I’m 35 now and realising you don’t have to run around as much, just get into the right positions and score from six yards.

“I’ve been telling the lads a lot of goals will come from those positions.”

Town’s fightback fell short as they were beaten by Lincoln Moorlands Railway last Wednesday.

Stones’ side trailed 3-0 at the break at The Wong in this Lincs League contest.

Jordan Curtis gave the visitors a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Josh Raby and Gavin Mackie then got in on the act as Moorlands held a 3-0 lead at the interval.

The Wongers fought back in the second half but it proved too little too late.

Andrew Bullivant and Isaac Ward got on the scoresheet but Moorlands held on for the three points.