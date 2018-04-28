Last-gasp strike sinks Horncastle Town as Immingham lift Challenge Cup

Horncastle Town’s hopes of a cup double were ended by Daniel Simpson’s last-gasp winner.

The Wongers were beaten 2-1 by Imminghan Town, who lifted the Lincolnshire League Challenge Cup at Brigg last night.

Horncastle - who claimed the Supplementary Cup seven days earlier - looked on target to defend the trophy when Nadir Boulaid found the net with an unstoppable strike into the top corner with 22 minutes gone.

But Gary Nimmo headed the Pilgrims level before the break, Simpson having the final say in the 89th minute in a contest where the Wongers’ Elliot Andrew suffered a dislocated shoulder.