Joy of six! Wongers’s unbeaten run continues with Immingham win

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 3 Immingham Town 0

Mickey Stones praised his Horncastle Town defence as the Wongers secured a 3-0 win over Immingham on Saturday.

Andrew Bullivant’s first-half double and a finish from Luke Blondel proved the difference as Horncastle stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

“We knew what to expect. They’re a good, physical side and in the past that could have intimidated us,” said Stones, whose side sit ninth in the Lincs League.

“It was difficult conditions but we started with the wind in the first half and Bully got us two goals.

“The first was direct from a corner and the second from a free kick.

“In the second half we played some good football and scored again. We could have had three or four more if we were more clinical.”

Stones took time to give the thumbs up the his side’s backline as they kept their third clean sheet in five games.

“The thing is, we really haven’t got a goalscorer, if you know what I mean. We’re sharing the goals out, which is good for any side,” Stones added.

“But the main thing is, I’m impressed with is how solid we are the back.

“We’ve only conceded three times in this six-game unbeaten run.

“We’ve been giving Lewis (Burchnall, keeper) some stick as he hasn’t made a save. We’ve conceded three shots on goal in the past six games and they’ve all gone in.

“But that’s credit to how hard we are working in front of him.”