Joy of six! Wongers make it a treble against Borough

Lincolnshire League

Grimsby Borough Academy 1

Horncastle Town 6

Horncastle Town thrashed Grimsby Borough Academy 6-1 to complete an impressive treble.

Luke Blondel netted twice and Michael Harness came off the bench to score a brace while Andrew Bullivant and teenager Jack Wood completed the rout.

Horncastle are the only side to beat Grimsby in the Lincolnshire League this season, completing the double on the 3G pitch at Bradley after the contest was switched late on.

And with Town also beating their opponents in the Challenge Cup they completed a fine hat-trick.

“We didn’t expect to get that result to be honest,” said Wongers joint-manager Mickey Stones.

“We had the option to play the game. We had the chance to move the game to the 3G pitch at Bradley with a 3.30pm kick off.

“We ummed and ahhed because they’re used to that pitch, they train on it.

“But we wanted to play and it worked out.”

Harry Burke netted a consolation for Borough, but the damage had already been done, with Stones full of praise for his goalscorers.

“I’m pleased for Luke. He’s worked his socks off for us and he’s got his reward,” the manager added.

“He had two chances all game, but he took them both.

“Michael came off the bench and he’s given us a real headache.

“He was meant to play for the reserves but their game was postponed and he came with us and scored twice.

“That’s given us something to think about.

“We’ve been playing one up front and he’s a finisher more than a target man, but they were really good goals.”

Stones also sang the praises of younster Wood who netted a fine solo goal.

He contionued: “Jack’s 17. He’s a young lad and plays a lot of football but he’s a good player and it was good for him to get his goal, a good volley.

“He took it well.”

The result leaves the Wongers second in the Lincs League, trailing Ruston Sports - who have a game in hand - by two points.