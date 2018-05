Horncastle Town FC are looking for girls to come and join their team.

The Wongers are inviting all girls from school years four to seven to join in their training sessions, keep fit and make new friends.

The club trains on Tuesday nights at The Wong, sessions running from 6pm-7.30pm.

The years six and seven team play competitively in the Lincolnshire Girls’ League on Saturday mornings.

For more details call Nicola Fawcett on 07708 492279.