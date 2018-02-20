Jackson screamer sets the Wongers on path to victory

Lincs League

Sleaford Sports Amateurs 0 Horncastle Town 2

Richard Jackson and Andrew Bullivant were on target as Horncastle Town returned to the top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League.

The duo both netted from the edge of the Sleaford Sports Amateurs box to settle a contest which failed to get manager Andrew Shinn’s heart racing.

“It was horrible,” he said. “One of the worst games of the season. It was just flat right from the off.

“It wasn’t a great pitch, the conditions didn’t help and we didn’t seem to be able to get out of second gear.

“But we stuck with the same team that won (6-1) at Grimsby Borough the week before and they won again, and that’s all we can ask.”

The result, coupled with Ruston Sports’ draw at Immingham, saw the Wongers return to the top of the pile on goal difference, although Rustons have a game in hand.

Jackson struck a fine effort into the top corner to open the scoring on 17 minutes, while Bullivant’s more fortuitous strike settled the nerves with seven minutes left to play.

“We wanted to put the pressure on them early and we got the goal when Jacko hit a screamer,” added Shinn, full of praise for the midfielder.

“He’s been one of our most reliable players, he’s so consistent and his passing is always fantastic.

“He doesn’t like to be restricted. He likes to be all over the pitch.

“But we’ve asked him to be more disciplined in our system this season, so if he doesn’t get as many goals these days that’s down to us.”

Bullivant’s strike settled the contest but Shinn wasn’t quite as impressed as he was by the opening goal.

He continued: “It was bobblesville. It was about 18 yards out again but the ball took a big bobble just as the keeper was going for it.

“But it gave us that two-goal lead so we’ll take it.”